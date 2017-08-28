'One of Wilmington's worst offenders' is back in jail

A man previously referred to as "one of the worst offenders in the Wilmington area" by Police Chief Ralph Evangelous is back in jail again.

According to online records, Rashawn Herbert Hines, 23, was taken into custody Sunday in the 1200 block of Rankin Street and charged with speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors and having a fictitious or altered title/registration card/tag.

Deputy Chief Donny Williams with the Wilmington Police Department said officers and deputies with the NW Patrol, City & County Gang Units, and the uniformed Mobile Field Force, were conducting patrols around 6:30 p.m. due to recent gunfire activity.

The officers attempted to stop a vehicle, possibly driven by Hines, in the 2200 block of East Lake Shore Drive. The vehicle fled and was located at the intersection of 15th and Wooster streets, near Hines' residence. The vehicle was seized.

Law enforcement then located Hines in another vehicle on Rankin Street a short time later and took him into custody.

Hines was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Hines is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested last year on drug-related charges during a targeted sweep by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Hines was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine among other charges. According to online records, he was given 30 months probation and a suspended sentence related to those charges.

Hines was arrested in 2014 on numerous drug-related charges following a month-long investigation by the sheriff's office. He also received probation and a suspended sentence for charges stemming from that arrest.

Also in 2014, Hines was released from jail after serving time for a probation violation and was then charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a shooting in 2013.

