Morning Safety Minute: Back-to-school safety tips kids need to know

School for most students is back in session which means drivers need to remember to share the road with pedestrians, bikers, and buses.

It is vitally important that children, and the motorists around them, take proper safety precautions whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school.

Parents should talk with their kids and go over different safety tips that apply to them.

Walkers

Tips for kids that walk to school:

Walk on the sidewalk; if there is no sidewalk, and you must walk in the street, then walk facing traffic.

Try and walk to school with other students.

Stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming before crossing the street,.

Teach children to recognize and obey traffic signals, signs, and pavement markings.

Only cross streets at designated crosswalks, street corners, and traffic-controlled intersections.

Never dart out in front of a parked car.

Never walk while texting, talking on the phone, or while using headphones.

Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.

Bike Riders

Tips for kids that bike to school:

Bikes in North Carolina are considered vehicles on the road, and riders must obey ALL traffic laws just like any other vehicle on the road.

NC law states bikes must have a red rear light and a white front light visible from at least 300 feet away.

Everyone biking to school should wear properly fitted helmets. Parents, be an example.

Children need to know the rules of the road: Ride single file on the right side of the road. Come to a complete stop before crossing the street. Always walk their bikes across the street, don’t ride.

Use hand signals when turning to clearly communicate with other vehicles.

Watch for opening car doors and other hazards.

Wear bright-colored clothing.

Bus Riders

Tips for kids that ride the bus to school:

NC school districts started using a standard crossing signal to help protect students when they’re crossing the street to board or exit the bus, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

Line up six feet away from the curb as the bus approaches.

Wait for the bus to stop completely before standing.

Do not walk in the driver’s “blind spot,” the area from the front of the bus to about 10 feet in front of the bus.

Buckle up if seat belts are available.

Drivers

Remember to share the road

Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, take extra care in school zones, and always obey the speed limits.

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.

Never text while driving in a school zone.

Vehicles by law must provide at least four feet of space while passing a bicyclist or completely enter the left lane like they would for any other vehicle.

Don't block crosswalks or intersections.

If you’re dropping off students: Schools often have very specific drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all kids. More children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location, according to the National Safe Routes to School program.



