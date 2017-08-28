Child with leukemia honored at Coastal Pop Warner jamboree

A football organization in southeastern North Carolina made sure that a 3-year-old boy battling leukemia had a special day on Saturday.

Coastal Pop Warner hosted a football jamboree featuring football and cheer teams from New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties at Legion Stadium on Saturday.

At the start of the event, Coastal Pop Warner President Denise Mintz carried Dakota Rhodes, who has leukemia, on to the field. After introducing Dakota as the event's master of ceremonies, Mintz announced that the proceeds from a 50/50 drawing would be given to Dakota's family to help with medical bills.

The winner of the drawing, Kenisha J. Rodgers, donated her winnings to the Rhodes family as well.

Dakota also was presented an assistant coach's shirt by his brother, Jahsiyah, and his teammates from the Topsail Jr. Pirates.

