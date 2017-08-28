How you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Looking to help those hit hardest by the effects of Harvey? (Source: redcross.org)

Looking to help those hit hardest by the effects of Harvey?

Here's one way you can.

You can go to to www.redcross.org to make a donation. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

You can also call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate.

Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.