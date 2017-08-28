Man accused of sex crimes against children

A man is accused of committing sex crimes against multiple children in New Hanover County.

George Timothy Green, 48, was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of sexual battery.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, there are three alleged victims in the case.

Green is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Aug. 28.

