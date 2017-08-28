Woman convicted of trying to sell child porn on Facebook faces another charge

A woman who was convicted last year of trying to sell explicit pictures of a child on Facebook is accused of a violation of the sex offender registry.

Zynekious Ky'Juandra Brewington, 20, was arrested in Pender County on Friday and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender and felony probation violation, according to online records.

Brewington was convicted of indecent liberty with a child in August of 2016. Wilmington Police Department officials said she took explicit pictures of a 1-year-old boy and tried to sell them on Facebook to an alleged online predator.

She also charged with sex offender use of a social website last December. She was convicted in that case in January.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.