General Assembly back to debating redistricting plans

Federal judges want North Carolina redistricting completed by later this week, so the General Assembly is back to work voting on legislative boundaries.

The state House and Senate scheduled Monday floor sessions to debate and vote on their respective district maps. The Senate already gave tentative approval to its plan late last week on a largely party-line vote. Each chamber also will have to vote on the other chamber's plans before the two maps are approved.

A three-judge panel ordered last month that the final boundaries be sent to them by Friday for review. The judges previously threw out nearly 30 districts from the 2011 maps for relying too heavily on race.

The Republican-controlled House on Monday also could hold override votes on three of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes.

