Cape Fear Raptor Center releases Bald Eagle in honor of volunteer who passed away

The Cape Fear Raptor Center had a special release recently.

They released an immature Bald Eagle named Zonta. She was being treated at the center for emaciation after contracting Avian Pox.

The release of Zonta was dedicated to Tom Shilson. Shilson was one of the Raptor Center's faithful volunteers who recently passed away.

Volunteers from CFRC, Skywatch, Seabiscuit, and Coastal Carolina Wildlife rehab all attended to honor Shilson.

The CFRC said Shilson always gave so much to all of their causes and always did it with kindness and humor.

"Tom, you will be missed by all of us, and we are so grateful to have known you. Fly free, Zonta and Tom," the CFRC said in a Facebook post about the release.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.