Ten-year-old stroke survivor improving by leaps and bounds

He's survived what many ten-year-olds can't say they have. Omar Vereen suffered a stroke on Super Bowl Sunday and has been on the long road to recovery since.

"A lot has changed since that happened of course but the little things we don't take for granted no more," Sabrina Vereen, Omar's mother said.

We first introduced you to Omar in April, just two months after his stroke. He wore a helmet to protect his weak head after doctors took out part of his skull. He had difficulty walking on his own and his limp was noticeable. Four months later, the helmet is gone after surgeons replaced his skull and the limp is gone.

"Even though I don't want to go to therapy a lot, I just keep saying to my mind I want to get better," Omar said, explaining why he is determined to attend each therapy session and appointment.

WECT's Connor DelPrete checked in on the Vereen family last week and Omar will show off his physical improvements in this evening's newscasts.

