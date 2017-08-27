Raleigh police investigate fatal shooting at apartment near NCSU - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Raleigh police investigate fatal shooting at apartment near NCSU

Raleigh police are investigating the homicide of a 23 year-old man at Vie at Raleigh apartments near NCSU early Sunday morning.

Officers were responding to reports of a loud party shortly after 3:00 a.m. in the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court when they located the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

He was transported to WakeMed where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a suspect or motive.

