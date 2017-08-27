Pedestrian walkway put in place over S. 17th Street

A new pedestrian walkway connecting New Hanover Regional Medical Center to it's new parking garage was put in place over S. 17th Street late Saturday night. (Sourcre: WECT)

A new pedestrian walkway connecting New Hanover Regional Medical Center to it's new parking garage was put in place over S. 17th Street late Saturday night.

South 17th Street between Medical Center Drive and Doctors Circle was closed for several hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning as the bridge was put into place.

NHRMC submitted plans to the city of Wilmington to build the bridge earlier in the year.

The new parking garage and skywalk were built to shift employee parking off campus to allow for more space for visitor parking and to prepare for upcoming construction of a new orthopedic hospital on the main campus.

NHRMC says the parking garage, constructed next to Walgreen's on 17th Street, will hold 720 employee vehicles on five stories.

The covered skywalk is nearly 22 feet above the street. It will be used by employees to cross over 17th street from the new parking garage to the NHRMC campus where they will descend and walk up to the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital entrance.

The project cost about $18 million.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.