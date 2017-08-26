Lufkin, Texas, rallies to beat Greenville, NC, 6-5 at LLWS

A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>