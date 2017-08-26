Churches hand out thousands of book bags to students

Thousands of book bags were handed out at the Martin Luther King Center Saturday. (Source: WECT)

On Monday students across Southeastern North Carolina will walk through school doors for the first time since June.

The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is making sure that students in the area have everything they need to start the school year.

Saturday they gave out 2,500 free book bags loaded supplies.

"It really levels the playing field. There is nobody greater, there's no child left behind, and I think it really puts them at an advantage," said Elder Kristie Ford of New Beginnings Church.

Students from kindergarten through high school were able to pick up the bags at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Wilmington from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They were certainly excited about their new gear.

"It's so cool that everybody gets to have a free book bag and they get all the stuff they need for school," said seven-year-old Nasariyah Smith.

The event also had free haircuts, free food, and plenty of fun activities for students of all ages.

"We just try to make sure they are sufficient head to toe," said Ford.

Valerie Fackler is a New Hanover County middle school teacher who has seen first hand how something as small as a new book bag can positively impact a student.

"Self esteem is a great thing. With me being on the middle school level I see that our 6th graders coming in it's very hard for them. If they can come in feeling better about themselves with the new haircut the new book bag, they smile brighter, they hold their heads higher," said Fackler.

With confidence and a lot of gratitude these students are loaded up, looking fresh, and ready to leap back into the classroom.

