Southport holds women's equality day celebration

Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
