Southport holds women's equality day celebration

Southport held a celebration in honor of the 19th Amendment to the constitution granting women the right to vote.

The annual celebration was held Saturday morning.

At this years celebration, local groups concerned about women and environmental equality issues attended.

They celebrated the many accomplishments and contributions of women to the history of equal rights for all in the United States with a living timeline, music, fun activities and learning opportunities for adults and children.

There were speeches by local women of note in the community. They highlighted current efforts for equal rights for all people to a safe environment and to a voice in our government.

