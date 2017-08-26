What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Catfish Strips
Chicken Nuggets
Dinner Roll
Baby Carrots
Bell Pepper Strips
Peach Cup
Brunswick County
Fish Nuggets
Chicken Wings
Dinner Rolls
Spicy Fries
Cheesy Broccoli
Baby Carrots
Applesauce
Columbus County
Pizza
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pears
Side Salad
Milk
Duplin County
Pepperoni Pizza
Tossed Side Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Cheesy Breadsticks
Chicken Quesadilla
Spanish Rice
Corn
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburger
Italian Salad
Roll
Steamed Broccoli
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Banana
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Gourmet Cheese Toast
Smart Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Tater Tots
Cucumber Dippers
Orange
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.