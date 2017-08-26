What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Caesar Salad
Parmesan Broccoli
Cucumber Cup
Mixed Fruit
Brunswick County
Beef or Cheese Nachos
Mexican Corn
Spicy Pintos
Taco Topping
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
BBQ Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Peaches
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Mixed Fruit Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Baked Spaghetti w/ Breadstick
Lima Beans
Roasted Potatoes
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham Chef Salad
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Kickin’ Pintos
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Domino’s Smart Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Potato Roaster
Carrot Dippers
Diced Peaches
