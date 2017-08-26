UNCW men down Jacksonville 2-0

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada tallied two goals to lead UNCW to a 2-0 victory over Jacksonville in the season opener for both teams at Southern Oak Stadium on Friday evening.

Moncada gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when he took a pass from junior midfielder Ben Fisher and chipped in a shot past Jacksonville junior goalkeeper Patrick Harding. He upped the advantage to 2-0 with 22:54 remaining by sending a bouncing ball past Harding.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens made three saves to earn the shutout for UNCW, which held an 8-6 advantage in shots over Jacksonville.

Harding recorded three saves in the loss for the Dolphins.

Coach Aidan Heaney Says: “I was really pleased tonight and it was a good start for the guys. We came out and were really organized and got the first goal to settle down the nerves. It was a high energy start to the game, so we had to calm down a bit. We did a great job of passing the ball tonight and I am pleased for us to get the 2-0 victory.

It’s a quick turnaround for us, but we will make sure to get the players fresh and recovered. We were able to share the minutes with everyone on the team, so I thought it was a good way to hopefully have the guys be fresh and ready for North Florida on Sunday.”

Game Notes:

• UNCW has won three straight games against Jacksonville and now holds a 3-2-0 advantage in the all-time series.

• Moncada recorded the third multi-goal game of his career.

• Cretens earned the seventh clean sheet of his career.

• UNCW is unbeaten in its last six season openers, posting a 4-0-2 mark in those contests.

Up Next: The Seahawks complete play at the Mike Gibbs Memorial Tournament on Sunday night when they face North Florida at 7 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer: UNCW 2, Jacksonville 0

UNCW 1 1 - 2

Jacksonville 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – Julio Moncada 2 (23:19, 67:06); JU – n/a. Assists: UNCW – Ben Fisher, Emil Elveroth; JU – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Ryan Cretens 3 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); JU – Patrick Harding 3 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 8; JU – 6. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 7; JU – 2. Attendance: 165.

