Serenity Waters leads UNCW past UMBC 1-0

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Senior forward Serenity Waters scored the game’s only goal in the 88th minute as UNCW posted its second straight shutout win by edging UMBC, 1-0, at Retriever Soccer Park on Friday evening.

The win lifted the Seahawks’ record to 2-1-0 on the season while UMBC stands at 1-1-1.

Waters gave the Seahawks the one-goal advantage when she scored her second goal of the season past UMBC goalkeeper Leah Roth.

Led by freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider, the Seahawks limited UMBC to just three shots, including no attempts in the second half. Schneider recorded two saves to earn her second consecutive shutout.

Coach Paul Cairney Says: “This was a solid win on the road. UMBC is well coached and very organized defensively. They made it difficult for us to get clear chances and their goalkeeper made a couple of fantastic saves. I give credit to our young team for plugging away and grinding out a tough road win. I am also proud of getting another clean sheet for our backs and goalkeeper. We will recover tomorrow and get ready for a very good Navy team on Sunday.”

Game Notes:

• UNCW is now 3-0-0 all-time against UMBC with two of those wins coming by a one-goal margin.

• The Seahawks have posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since blanking North Dakota and College of Charleston in consecutive games last year.

• Waters netted her ninth career game-winning goal, moving her into sole possession of sixth place on the Seahawks’ all-time list.

• In addition, Waters moved into ninth place in program history with the 19th goal of her career.

• UNCW has limited its opponents to just 12 shots in the first three games this season.

Up Next: The Seahawks complete their weekend visit to the Mid-Atlantic Region by traveling to Navy for a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday, Aug. 27.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 1, UMBC 0

UNCW 0 1 - 1

UMBC 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – Serenity Waters (87:39); UMBC – n/a. Assists: UNCW – n/a; UMBC – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Sydney Schneider 2 (90:00, 0 goals allowed), UMBC – Leah Roth 6 (90:00, 1 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 16; UMBC – 3. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 4; UMBC – 2. Attendance: 300.

- UNCWSports.com -