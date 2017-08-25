Vigil held in Oak Island for father, son killed in fire

Oak Island community members came together Friday night to support one another after a fire killed a father and son.

Edward Mylod and his 16-year-old son, Casey, died in the Thursday night fire. Three other people were able to escape the home safely.

Before the weekly Friday night concert in Oak Island, community members talked about the family and prayed together. Vigil organizer Liz Grimm said it was a way for people to show their support for these well-known members of the community.

"They've been a fixture of the community for 17 years, at minimum," vigil organizer Liz Grimm said. "They have all been involved with the community and it's just our way to lift them up. In a time like this, there's not much you can do, but we do have a chance to hold them up in love."

The family lost everything in the fire. Donations are being accepted at the Oak Island Police Department and A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the family financially.

