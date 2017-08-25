Tabor City man arrested, charged with Horry County, SC, murder

A Tabor City man is being held in Columbus County on charges related to a murder in Horry County, SC.

Jakeem Jerome Bryant, 27, was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant Friday and is charged with the murder of Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, also of Tabor City.

Lewis' body was found in a car Aug. 15 in Green Sea, SC. A baby's cries alerted a neighbor who found Lewis in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Lewis died at the scene.

Bryant is also facing several charges in an incident that happened in Columbus County.

According to a police report, Bryant assaulted Tina Stevenson twice while a child was present earlier this month.

The report states Bryant forced Stevenson out of a vehicle at gunpoint, hit Stevenson in the face numerous times and choked her while a minor was present on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 17, Bryant allegedly broke into Stevenson's home in the 1800 block of Shug Norris Road in Tabor City and assaulted her with his fist and a pistol while a minor was present.

Bryant's bond is $1,506,000 and his other charges are:

Use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present

Assault inflicting serious injury

Communicating threats (involving Phyllis Stevenson and Marcus Stevenson)

Assault on a female

Second-degree kidnapping

First-degree burglary

