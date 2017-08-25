Back to School: Trendy items to help your child feel cool at school

On WECT News First at Four Friday, we checked out some of the most popular school supplies.

David Matrisciano from Staples in Wilmington joined us on the show.

He showed off items with trendy and playful animal patterns, including sharks and flamingos.

Another trend for back-to-school that Matrisciano highlighted: emojis. He said you will find them on items like binders, notebooks and Bluetooth speakers.

A Locker Luxe Geometric Chandelier ($16.99) is guaranteed to make your child’s locker shine. The chandelier will light up when the locker is opened.

Also, don’t forget the following on your shopping list:

Elmer's® Disappearing Purple Glue ($1.49)

Sharpie® Clear View Tank, 8-count ($8.00)

Paper Mate® Clearpoint® Color Lead Mechanical Pencils ($12.00)

3M® Elephant Desktop Tape Dispenser ($7.00)

Avery® 1-Inch Emoji Binder ($5.00)

3M® Post-it Fashion Dispenser – BEAR ($7.00)

Donut & Macroon Eraser Jars, 12-pack ($4.00)

ZIPIT Monster Face 3-Ring Pencil Pouch ($5.00)

