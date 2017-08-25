Friends remember father and son killed in house fire in Oak Island

A father and son were killed in a house fire in Oak Island Friday. (Source: WECT)

Friends and coworkers mourned the loss of 16-year-old Casey Mylod and his father, Edward Michael Mylod on Friday. The father and son were killed in a house fire in Oak Island Thursday night.

Three other family members were able to escape the home safely, but nearly everything they owned was destroyed.

Casey was a rising junior at South Brunswick High School and worked as a dishwasher at Russell's Place Restaurant in Oak Island. The restaurant closed its doors Friday, saying staff was too devastated by the loss.

“It’s so distracting," said coworker Kim Rayl. "It’s just hard to function knowing that one of our family members, even though it’s not blood, but it’s family. When you lose somebody, you can’t think."

Family friends said Casey was shy but a hard worker. They said he was always willing to lend a hand at the restaurant. He was scheduled to work Friday.

"It’s just the shock," Rayl said. "Knowing that he’s so young and someone so close to our little family here at Russell's, that’s all you can say."

Neighbors were heartbroken to see the charred home.

"Anytime something like this happens it’s tragic," said Rick Jennings. "I just pray for the family."

Oak Island Police and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are collecting donations to help the family recover. Officials are asking for clothes, furniture and household items which can be dropped off at the Oak Island Police Department located at 4621 East Oak Island Drive.

A vigil and fundraiser will be held Friday night behind the police department.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.