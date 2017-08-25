Pastor welcomes return of stolen trailer used to help homeless

This is the trailer stolen from outside Crosswinds Community Church in Leland Tuesday night. (Source: Crosswinds Community Church)

A local pastor said the story of how his church's trailer was recovered is too long to tell, but the ending is a happy one.

Scott Hennis, the pastor at Crosswinds Community Church, said through social media Friday afternoon that a trailer used by the church to help feed homeless people was found in a field. The trailer, which held two large grills, propane tanks, tables, generators and cooking utensils, was stolen from the church on Tuesday night.

"Apparently it was dumped," Hennis said in a Facebook post. "Only a couple of things missing but the grills are still there!"

The church partners with other local organizations to serve the community. They use the trailer one to two times each month and have served around 200 people at a time.

Hennis said this week that, "The best outcome would be the people who took it return it and start coming to church here and eventually help us serve out of that trailer."

