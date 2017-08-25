Beauty pageant held for people with disabilities

Pat Wiegand with a contestant on stage at the beauty pageant for people with disabilities last weekend. (Source: WECT)

A special kind of beauty pageant was held recently.

Pat Wiegand put on the pageant for kids and adults with disabilities.

The pageant was held as a fundraiser for a holiday shop she puts on during the holidays every year. One day of the holiday shop is always dedicated to developmentally and intellectually disabled individuals. They are able to pick out gifts to give to family and friends during the holidays.

They always do a fundraiser for their holiday shop but this was the first time Wiegand has held a beauty pageant as the fundraiser.

She says she after the success of this year's pageant, she will be holding it for many more years to come.

There were about 20 contestants in the pageant. They ranged from ages two to 37.

Talents ranged from singing to dancing, playing a musical instrument and even a comedic act.

"We have amazing talent," Wiegand said. "You'd be amazed at what they can do!"

When asked why she decided to hold a beauty pageant as the fundraiser, Wiegands' answer was simply, "Because they're beautiful."

"They're special. They're beautiful. They know where it's at. They don't have to have a ton of makeup. They don't have to impress anybody. They know who they are," Wiegand said.

Wiegand also said she thinks participating in the beauty pageant made all the contestants feel special and that they can be a part of something greater than themselves.

