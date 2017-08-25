Back to School: Make sure your child's backpack isn't too heavy

Make sure your child's backpack is not too heavy. (Source: WECT)

A heavy book bag can cause serious issues with your child's spine.

Dr. Eric McGraw with Active Care Chiropractic said a backpack should weigh no more than 5 to 10 percent of your child’s body weight.

A backpack that’s too heavy can cause back pain and back problems.

Dr. McGraw encourages parents to urge their child to wear both shoulder straps in order to avoid a disproportionate shift of weight to one side. He said that can lead to neck and muscle spasms.

He recommends you adjust the backpack to your child's body. Straps that are too loose can cause the backpack to dangle uncomfortably and cause spinal misalignment and pain.

Also, Dr. McGraw said the backpack should never hang more than four inches below your child’s waistline.

