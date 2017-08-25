NC Red Cross members in Houston preparing for Harvey

As Texas braces for Hurricane Harvey, a group from southeastern North Carolina is already there to help.

Red Cross members from the area began arriving in Texas on Thursday, and more are on the way.

WECT spoke with David Garrison, the senior disaster program manager for the Red Cross in eastern North Carolina. Garrison arrived in Houston Thursday night and has been busy helping to prepare shelters.

"For our people, now everything pretty much is in the planning stages," Garrison said. "Our guy from Elizabethtown, he's here. He's now our feeding manager so he's making sure all these shelters actually have food, not only with meals but making sure they have the snacks and things like that so they can get through for at least five to seven days. That's our goal right now is to have all these shelters stocked for a while."

Harvey was updated to a Category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon. Much of the Texas Gulf Coast is expecting major flooding and damage.

Those in North Carolina can help the Red Cross' efforts in multiple ways, even before the storm hits.

"Volunteers are the big one, but the biggest one is the financial contributions," Garrison said. "We can't do anything without donator dollars. You know, it's a whole lot cheaper for us to buy bottled water here rather than people send it here, so if we could get that ahead of time, it does a couple things. It does help with the fact that it's cheaper to buy it here, but it also helps to spur the economy here when it's going to take a big hit in the next couple days."

