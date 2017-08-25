Relocating to Wilmington: One artist's story

Local artist Mark Weber can be found most days in his studio at Acme Art Studios. (Source: Acme Art Studios)

Fourth Friday in Wilmington brings the art community to the masses in the Port City.

More than two dozen galleries open their doors on Friday nights from 6-9 p.m.

One artist with work being showcased is Mark Weber. You’ll find him hanging out at his studio at ACME Art Studios on Fifth Avenue in Wilmington most days. It’s a colony of 21 artists, all under one roof doing what they do best.

“For a town this size, there’s so much art and culture. It really is amazing,” Weber said. “I really do love painting. It’s really kicked in, into my 40s, where I really found a passion for it and I’m still learning. I’m learning all the time.”

Some of Weber's work is on display at New Elements Art Gallery on North Front Street. He says it’s an honor to have his work showcased there, but he’s used to it. His resume includes projects for the New York Times, Rolling Stone and The Atlantic.

“It’s a solid block of work that really opened doors for me,” Weber said. “I worked for the better part of a decade as an illustrator. It’s been quite a ride.”

Weber is originally from New Jersey. He and his wife relocated to Wilmington after their daughter’s stint at UNCW.

“It’s really growing here, leaps and bounds,” Weber said. “I don’t know if people realize how vibrant the arts community here really is. It’s just a terrific place to be."

