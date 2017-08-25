Two of three drivers arrested for hit-and-run involving school bus

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested two of the three drivers allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a New Hanover County school bus earlier this month.

The collision happened near the intersection of Seventh and Wooster streets around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 as the bus was dropping students off. According to police officials, three vehicles passed the bus as it was stopped. Two of the vehicles struck the bus and then kept going.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The 15-year-old driver of a silver Honda sedan was arrested and charged with hit and run, passing a stopped school bus, and careless and reckless driving.

The driver of a second vehicle, 26-year-old Teheran Malik Short, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, and a stop sign violation.

Police are still looking for the third suspect, 21-year-old Alexandria Moore, who was driving a burgundy Saturn Aura. She has been charged with hit and run and careless and reckless driving.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.