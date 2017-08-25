Lottery officials warn people of email scam

The North Carolina Education Lottery is getting reports of scammers sending fake emails to people across the state.

The emails claim a person has won a prize of over $1 million in an online drawing called the Legacy Prize and asks for a player’s personal information to be sent to an overseas claim office.

“Lottery scams, unfortunately, are all too common,” Executive Director of the N.C. Education Lottery Alice Garland said in a news release Friday. “But they can easily be avoided by looking for the warning signs.”

Here are some things to help people determine if an email is from the NC Education Lottery:

The lottery does not know who winners are until they claim their prize. People will not get an email notifying them they won a prize unless they are part of our players' club.

The lottery will never ask for personal information over email. If you do receive a prize notification email from our Lucke-Rewards or subscription program, it will ask you to verify contact information that is already on file.

The lottery does not have an overseas claim office. There are six claim centers located across the state.

Prizes of $100,000 dollars or more must be claimed at NCEL headquarters in Raleigh. Players will need to present a photo ID and proof of Social Security number to claim a prize.

Players can only buy draw tickets online or take part in our online drawings if they are members of our players' club. If someone isn’t a member and gets an e-mail saying they won, there’s a good chance it’s not authentic. If someone is a member, they can check the list of current drawings listed on Lucke-Zone.com.

If you have additional questions about lottery games, call customer service 877-962-7529 and anyone with a security issue can call the security hotline at 888-732-6235.

Additional Information about lottery scams can be found here.

