My turn: DirecTV customers are in danger of losing WECT

In my last message concerning this issue, I made a commitment to keep DirecTV subscribers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep WECT-TV on their system. We continue to work with them, but as of yet, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep this channel on their lineup after August 31.

It wouldn’t be the first time DirecTV left their customers in the dark. In fact, in the past couple years, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their lineup around 14 times…affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DirecTV keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100% of your bill every single month to DirecTV. Why should you have to worry about losing WECT?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and continue to keep you, the viewer, informed. You can always locate information on this situation at www.ourlocalcommitment.com/wect. And remember, you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wect.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and available through other local providers. Thank you for watching our station.