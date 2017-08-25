Harvey's impact a great reminder to prepare for tropical storms ahead of time

The WECT Weather App is a FREE download in the Apple or Android store. (Source: WECT)

There is no doubt all eyes will be on Hurricane Harvey as it continues to swirl in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Texas.

It marks the first time a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) has made landfall in the United States in over a decade. As of Friday afternoon, winds were sustained at 120 mph with gusts up to 130 mph.

While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide available on the Apple or Android device of your choice. It's a free download, no matter what device you use.

The global map on the WECT Weather app utilizes a composite radar, and different layers to keep track of different storm systems. The Tropical Tracks layer will provide you with the official forecast track of Harvey and other named storms.

Green, yellow and red markers along the hurricane path signify projected strength as a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane, respectively.

Additionally, the Tropical Alerts layer will highlight storm watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center in an effort for you to make an informed decision regarding life or property impacts of a tropical storm. Both elements are available under the radar tab.

This year, WECT's Hurricane Survival Guide is all digital. You can find helpful videos, stories and other tools to keep you and your family prepared ahead of a storm. You can also access the hurricane survival guide through WECT.com HERE.

