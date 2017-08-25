MISSING: 77-year-old man last seen Monday

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

According to officials, a neighbor last saw Arthur Lee Heyward, 77, of Whiteville, while he was at his mailbox on Annies Lane around 3 p.m.

The following day, Heyward's brother went to check on him at his residence and Heyward was nowhere to be found.

Heyward's vehicle was in his yard where he last parked it.

Officials said Heyward suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation.

He is 5 foot 8 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Heyward's whereabouts, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-642-6551.

