MISSING: 77-year-old man last seen Aug. 21

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since Aug. 21.

According to officials, a neighbor last saw Arthur Lee Heyward, 77, of Whiteville, while he was at his mailbox on Annies Lane around 3 p.m.

The following day, Heyward's brother went to check on him at his residence and Heyward was nowhere to be found.

Heyward's vehicle was in his yard where he last parked it.

Officials said Heyward suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation.

He is 5-foot-8 with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he may have traveled to South Carolina as he has family in Sumter, SC.

If you have any information on Heyward's whereabouts, call the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-642-6551.

