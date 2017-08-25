NC man accused of trying to lure teen, her mom for sex

Authorities say a North Carolina man tried to lure a woman and her 14-year-old daughter by computer for sex.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports 64-year-old Jerry Holloman is facing several charges, including solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device. Edgecombe County

Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Holloman was arrested in Tarboro on Wednesday at a location that was set up to meet the child and mother.

Atkinson said the child was never in any danger.

Holloman is jailed on a $1 million bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.