NC man accused of trying to lure teen, her mom for sex - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NC man accused of trying to lure teen, her mom for sex

Jerry Holloman (Source: WITN) Jerry Holloman (Source: WITN)
TARBORO, NC (AP) -

Authorities say a North Carolina man tried to lure a woman and her 14-year-old daughter by computer for sex.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports 64-year-old Jerry Holloman is facing several charges, including solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device. Edgecombe County

Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Holloman was arrested in Tarboro on Wednesday at a location that was set up to meet the child and mother.

Atkinson said the child was never in any danger.

Holloman is jailed on a $1 million bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly