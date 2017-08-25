Yard sales August 26

August 26 yard sales

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - ?

303 Tennessee Avenue, Carolina Beach

Clothing, household items, books, and more

The Beta Sigma Phi sorority is hosting a yard sale to raise money for the help center in Carolina Beach.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

806 Holbrooke Avenue, Wilmington.

Vintage glassware & other vintage items, small kitchen appliances, refrigerator, sofa bed, bed sets, head boards, foot boards, and rails

?Items remaining from previous estate sale

8 a.m. 3 p.m.

5118 Lord Byron Road, Wilmington

Rifle scopes, bullet holders, bow, cross bow, fifth wheel hitch, tie down system for motorcycle, loads of teddy bears, flat screen TV, dresser, mirror, speakers, bathroom vanity mirror, kids clothes (girls), toys, women's clothes and lots more.

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

791 Bricklanding Road, Shallotte (Shallotte Elks Lodge) at

Household items, desk, and kitchen items fro sale.

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

101 Belvedere Court, Leland

Multi-family sale with pewter, crystal, glassware, Christmas items, baskets, clothing, and much more!

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (today and tomorrow)

9160 Highland Hills Drive, Leland

Beads, gems, handmade jewelry, trinket boxes, decorative perfume bottles, plus lots more, including music CD/DVD, two music towers, coffee table, and more

If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information you can add your details to today's post on the WECT Facebook page.

