Wilmington City Council to consider Live Nation to run concerts at new downtown park

The city of Wilmington is set to partner with Live Nation to provide entertainment at the new North Waterfront Park downtown.

During the first meeting in September, City Council is expected to consider a proposal for Live Nation to be a production partner on services there. The duties will include booking events, scheduling services, consulting on the venue, managing the facility and handling food and beverage concessions. The company's proposal is being ranked as the best one offered through a competitive process.

Live Nation is considered one of the premier live events companies in the country.

The city has partnered with other organizations at other venues, including Huka Entertainment to provide shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. That partnership hit a rough patch earlier in the summer when the city cancelled plans for Huka and Warped Tour organizers to bring the Vans Warped Tour to the Port City on Independence Day, based on concerns the group would be able to provide safe and appropriate arrangements for concertgoers.

