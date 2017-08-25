Deputies investigate break-in at Hampstead pharmacy

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight break-in at a pharmacy in Hampstead.

According to officials, the burglary occurred at the Village Pharmacy located off US 17.

On the scene of a burglary at the Village Pharmacy in Hampstead. Pender county deputies currently investigating. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/F0h6JOFfCx — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) August 25, 2017

The owner of the pharmacy said the suspect entered the business by shattering a side window next to the front door. The perpetrator then took an unspecified amount of Oxycontin. The owner discovered the break-in while opening the store at 8 a.m.

No other details are known.

