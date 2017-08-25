Bolivia woman accused of food stamp fraud

A Bolivia woman is accused of using an electronic benefits transfer card issued to another person to purchase more than $500 worth of goods.

Sheila Emmons Deans was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for charges stemming from incidents that took place in 2015.

Deans, 56, was charged with seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, four counts of forgery of endorsement and two counts of food stamp fraud.

She was booked under a $120,000 bond, according to online records.

Arrest warrants state that Deans allegedly used the EBT card to purchase a total of $519.83 worth of goods at Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion and Walmart.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.