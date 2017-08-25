Calabash man faces child porn charges

A Calabash man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Batten Lindsey, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was booked under a $500,000 bond.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant of Lindsey's residence on Bennett Trail and seized multiple computers and cell phones.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

