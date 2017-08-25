TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck near Isabel Holmes Bridge

Two vehicles were involved in a wreck on HWY 421 near the Isabel Holmes Bridge Friday morning. (Source: Raycom)

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the wreck occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. EMS responded on the scene but only minor injuries were reported.

The wreck is slowing traffic as it heads to Wilmington.

