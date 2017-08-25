Person injured after getting hit by car at Wooster and Fifth

A person was injured after a vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Wooster and Fifth streets Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the incident was called in at 6:47 a.m. and EMS was on the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Police are still on the scene as of 7:50 a.m.

