Officers on the scene of a possible shooting

Officers are on the scene of a possible shooting in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Communications says the call came in just before 2 A.M. in the 1300 block of Dawson Street.

This is near the intersection at South 13th Street.

They say several agencies are responding.

Early reports indicated one person may have been shot. We are working to confirm this with officers on the scene.

