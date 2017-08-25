Man dies after shooting on Dawson Street

A 57-year-old man died after being shot on Dawson Street early Friday morning. (Source: WECT).



Wilmington Police Department officials said that Wallace Dailey was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 1300 block of Dawson Street shortly before 2 a.m. where they found Dailey.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

