Two dead in overnight house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in Oak Island, according to Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner.

The call came in around midnight at a house on 109 S.E. 2nd St.

Garner says Oak Island Fire and Police Departments will release more information later his morning.

