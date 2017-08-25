Two dead in overnight house fire - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BREAKING

Two dead in overnight house fire

Two people were killed in an overnight house fire in Oak Island (Source: WECT). Two people were killed in an overnight house fire in Oak Island (Source: WECT).
OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) -

Two people were killed in a house fire in Oak Island, according to Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner. 

The call came in around midnight at a house on 109 S.E. 2nd St.

Garner says Oak Island Fire and Police Departments will release more information later his morning. 

