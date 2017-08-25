Father, son die in overnight house fire in Oak Island

Two people were killed in a house fire in Oak Island, according to Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner. (Source: WECT)

A father and his son died in a house fire in Oak Island overnight.

Edward Michael Mylod, 56, and Casey Mylod, 16, died in the fire, Oak Island officials announced Friday morning.

Three other people were able to escape the home safely.

Firefighters and police responded to a call of a house fire at 109 S.E. 2nd St. just before midnight. Upon arrival, crews found a fully-involved fire.

Members of the Oak Island Fire and Police Departments along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) still are investigating the fire.

Casey Mylod was a rising junior at South Brunswick High School.

"[Brunswick County Schools] is providing grief counseling and support to staff today and will remain in place to support students and staff as school begins next week," said Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for the school system. "Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family."

Neighbors say they woke up to a street lined with firefighters, police officers, investigators and other emergency officials. They were devastated to see the charred house.

