Week 2 Friday Night Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard
Purnell Swett 31, Ashley 6 F
Hoggard 26, Orange 6 F
Rose 12, Laney 39 F
Northside-Jacksonville 6, New Hanover 34 F
Socastee, SC 43, North Brunswick 20 F
West Bladen 39, South Brunswick 36 F
Topsail 34, Pender 6 F
West Brunswick 28, Whiteville 29 F
East Bladen 35, Clinton 16 F
South Columbus 34, Douglas Byrd 7 F
Trask 48, West Columbus 0 F
East Duplin 27, Jacksonville 26 F
Southern Wayne 13, James Kenan 55 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, SW Onslow 7
