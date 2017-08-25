Week 2 Friday Night Football Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 2 Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Week 2 High School Football scoreboard (Source: WECT) Week 2 High School Football scoreboard (Source: WECT)

High School Football Scoreboard 

Purnell Swett 31,  Ashley 6 F
Hoggard 26, Orange 6 F
Rose 12, Laney 39 F
Northside-Jacksonville 6, New Hanover 34 F
Socastee, SC 43, North Brunswick 20 F
West Bladen 39, South Brunswick 36 F
Topsail 34, Pender 6 F
West Brunswick 28, Whiteville 29 F
East Bladen 35, Clinton 16 F
South Columbus 34, Douglas Byrd 7 F
Trask 48, West Columbus 0 F
East Duplin 27, Jacksonville 26 F
Southern Wayne 13, James Kenan 55 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, SW Onslow 7

Powered by Frankly