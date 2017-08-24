Local church hopes community event will enhance movement to end opioid epidemic

Port City Community Church is partnering with South East Area Health Education Center and New Hanover Regional Medical Center to host a community event on Sept. 18 to discuss awareness, education, and prevention. (Source: WECT)

There's a movement underway to stop the opioid epidemic. It's a movement uplifted by one of the area's biggest churches.

"The opioid epidemic affects everybody," says Mike Ashcraft, pastor of Port City Community Church. "Our church has been affected in some very personal ways."

Port City Community Church is partnering with South East Area Health Education Center and New Hanover Regional Medical Center to host a community event on Sept. 18 to discuss awareness, education, and prevention.

Olivia Herndon of SEAHEC says Port City's involvement is extremely valuable.

"Churches reach the community at large in a way that the medical community cannot," Herndon said. "We knew if we wanted to reach a large audience of individuals and make them aware of the issues and educate them on solutions, we would need to partner with someone who could reach the masses, and partner with someone that the community trusts and turns to for hope."

Port City Community Church has an addiction ministry program called Refuge. Ashcraft says he believes his church can serve a great purpose.

"We believe that the church can serve as a place of refuge and provide a foundation of hope for those struggling with addiction and all those affected," Ashcraft added.

The event will be held Sept. 18 at Port City Community Church from 6-9 p.m. It is open to the public.

