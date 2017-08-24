Rezoning gives green light for new apartments

Over 100 new apartment units are one step closer to being built in Leland. (Source: WECT)

Over 100 new apartment units are one step closer to being built in Leland.

On Thursday night, the Leland town council approved the rezoning of an 8.55-acre piece of land near the Waterford neighborhood.

The developer, Bert Exum, requested the land be rezoned from commercial (C-2) to multi-family (M-F).The rezoning would allow him to build the 120-unit apartment complex, which he said would be a good option for seniors looking to downsize.

Dozens came out to Leland Town Hall to voice their opinions on the change.

Some of the residents in Waterford said the apartments would bring more traffic and were not needed in the area.

"We do have a lot of apartments being built both here in Wilmington and Leland," one of the Waterford residents said. "A lot of apartments, tons of them, which may never get filled unless we develop more office space and jobs, rather than apartment houses."

Those in favor of the rezoning said the shorter list of uses for multi-family zoning was a better option than commercial zoning, which would allow things like bars and retail shops.

"The use that is planned, or that is proposed for residential is much better for our community, not only because of the land use, but because of the fact that if you have retail there, you are going to have more noise," another Waterford resident said. "You are going to have more traffic."

Now that the rezoning has been approved, the developer must get subdivision approval from the Leland Planning Commission.

Exum expects the apartments to be built in about 15 months once all of the plans are approved.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.