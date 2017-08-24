Arrest made after man crashes his truck into four vehicles

A man who crashed his truck into four cars in a Wilmington parking lot Thursday night has been arrested.

According to a Wilmington Police Department release, Michael Holt was arrested for DWI, reckless driving, simple possession of schedule IV substance, and possession of marijuana after the incident that happened around 7:30 p.m.

Holt was driving his 2003 Ford F-150 in the Books-a-Million parking lot at 3737 Oleander Drive when he hit the other vehicles with his truck, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

