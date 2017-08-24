Gov. Cooper talks NC film industry on set of TV show

It was lights, camera, action for Gov. Roy Cooper.

He will not be featured on an upcoming TV show, but Cooper was in Hampstead Thursday to tour the set of the TNT show Good Behavior.

Cooper said seeing the cast and crew hard at work put into perspective how great North Carolina's film industry is.

He added that North Carolinians should not have to travel to places like Georgia to get jobs in film.

He touched briefly on the film grant passed in the new state budget

That recurring grant allocates over $30 million per year to the film industry.

"Clearly we need to invest more and we need to make sure that we signal to the film industry that this is going to be a stable source of funding and that North Carolina is all in with this business and that we want to attract it," Cooper said. "That's a signal I certainly want to send and want to encourage our General Assembly to be in this together with us."

The governor also talked about the thousands of jobs the industry provides and the millions of dollars it brings to the economy.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.